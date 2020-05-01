JOSE JOE D. GUZMAN PORT LAVACA - Jose "Joe" went home to Jesus on April 24, 2020 at the age of 75. Jose was born on December 24, 1944, to Pioquinto & Antonia Guzman in Austwell Texas. Jose was predeceased by his parents, sister Mary DeJesus Delgado, sister Virginia Mendoza, sister Consuelo Gonzales, brother JuanManuel Guzman and grandson Aramis K Anderson. He is survived by his wife Yolanda Guzman, brother Augustine(Jovita) Guzman, brother Thomas Guzman, brother Julian Guzman, brother Martin Guzman, sister Amelia Garcia, sister Teresa Ybarra, sister Ester Guzman, His ten children son Gilbert(Deanna) Delgado, son Jose(Christina) D Guzman Jr, daughter Rebecca(Ernest) Trevino, daughter Margaret(Juan Anguiano) Guzman, daughter Ruby(James) Middleton, daughter Norma(Steve) Trevino, son Sammy Guzman, son Eddie(Carla) Guzman, son Jessie(Angelica) Guzman, daughter Julye Guzman, 27 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 his services will be schedule for a later date. When services are planned there will not be a viewing.
