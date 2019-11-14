JOSE ANGEL HERNANDEZ VICTORIA - Jose Angel Hernandez went to be with the Lord November 11, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born October 31, 1941 in Victoria, Texas to the late Gregoric and Maria Hernandez. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Military honors will be presented at 5:45 pm on Saturday under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council, AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, VVA, and KWV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jesus Hernandez and sister Mary S. Garza. Jose is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maria Del Carmen Hernandez; children Maria Castillo and husband Ernest, Maria San Juanita Hernandez and companion Raul Gamez; Raul Hernandez, Sr., Paul R. Hernandez, Sr. and wife Anna, Esmeralda Hernandez and Jo Ann Jimenez and husband Candido; siblings Simona Salazar, Magdalena Valderrema, and George Hernandez and wife Betty; 27 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Jose was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, working in his shop, riding his bike, collecting coins and loved music. He was also quite a jokester. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
