JOSE JAIME HINOSTROZA BRYAN - January 20, 1961-August 18, 2019. Rev. Jose Jaime Hinostroza, 58, of Bryan, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Son of Jaime and Margarita Hinostroza. Services are in care of Callaway-Jones-Funeral Home of Bryan -College Station.
