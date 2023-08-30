Jose “Joe” Angel Gomez
VICTORIA — Jose “Joe” Angel Gomez, age 76 of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. He was born October 1, 1946, in Victoria, Tx, to the late Jesus and Josefa Gomez. Joe is survived by his daughters, Laura Garcia (Emilio) of Deer Park, Tx, Veronica Fuente (Antonio) of Victoria, Tx, and Brenda Gomez (Leonel Salazar Jr.) of Victoria, Tx., and son, Brian Gomez (Jessica) of Telferner, Tx; and sister, Josephine Garza (Jimmy) of Victoria, Tx., 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Cecilia Rivera, Janie Trevino, Sofia Gomez, and Brijida Gomez, and brothers, Trinidad Gomez Sr., Carlos Gomez, and Manuel Gomez . He is preceded in death by both of his parents, sisters Cecilia Rivera and Janie Trevino, brothers Trinidad Gomez Sr and Carlos Gomez. Visitation will begin Saturday, September 2, 2023, 8 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 8:15 am. Funeral Mass is to be celebrated at 9 am. Burial to follow to Catholic Cemetery # 4. Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria, 361-575-3212.
