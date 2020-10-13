JOSE (JOE) LUIS CANALES
DACOSTA — Jose (Joe) Luis Canales, 70, of Placedo, Texas, passed away October 10, 2020. Joe was born May 1, 1950 to the late Piedad, and Juanita Canales. Joe was a faithful Catholic who attended mass regulary at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, family man, and a sincere friend to the community. Joe is survived by his wife Estella Garcia Canales of Placedo, Texas, his sons; Joe Luis Canales Jr. (Priscilla) of Placedo, Texas, and Patrick Canales (Lisa) of Placedo, Texas, Adan Canales (Yisel) of Victoria, Texas, his daughter Christy Canales-Hysquierdo (Scottie) of Victoria, TX sisters; Rose Mary Prado (Marco) of Placedo, TX, Jayne Canales (Charlie) of Placedo, Debra Gomez (Tomas) of Victoria, TX, brothers; Arnold Canales (Mary Jane) of Placedo, TX. Joe is also preceded in death by his brother, Pete Canales. Joe leaves behind 12 grandchildren. Visitation will be held October 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume October 15, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a Holy mass to begin at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joe Luis Canales Jr., Patrick Canales, Adan Canales, Scottie Hysquierdo, Matthew Canales, and Andrew Canales.
