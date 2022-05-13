Jose “Joe” Ramon
Trevino
EDNA — Joe Trevino, 78, of Edna, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Joe was born on Saturday, October 23, 1943, in Edna, Jackson County, Texas to Joe Ramon Trevino “BB” and Lucia Espinoza Zambrano Trevino. Joe is survived by his loving family, daughter, Lucia Trevino Espinoza and her husband Hector, Jr. and his son, Joe Ramon Trevino, Jr. also his sisters, Rachel T. Zuniga, Janie Trevino, Irma Trevino and Anita Figerova. He has been preceded in death by his parents, also brothers, Robert Garcia and Ruben Trevino, Jr. There will be a visitation on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5:pm to 7:pm with Rosary being recited at 6:pm at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

