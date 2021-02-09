Jose Lopez Barrera
VICTORIA — Jose Lopez Barrera, 92, passed on January 27, 2021. Joe was born March 10, 1928 in Fredericksburg, TX to the late Josefa Lopez and Lucirio Barrera. Joe served his country in the Korean Conflict with the United States Air Force. Joe worked for Dresser Atlas as an electronic technician for many years before retiring after 25 years. After retirement “Mr. B” worked for Hospital Pharmacy as a delivery driver.
Joe is survived by his wife of 74 years, Santos De Los Santos Barrera; daughters, Irma Sanchez of Victoria; Belinda De La Rosa (Joe) of Victoria; brother, Johnny Barrera (Belia) of Corpus Christi; daughter-in-law, Teri De Leon Barrera of Victoria; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Richard De Los Santos Barrera , Abel De Los Santos Barrera; daughter-in-law, Becky Ruiz Barrera; granddaughter, Isabel “Bel” Barrera Gonzales; son-in-law, Richard Sanchez; brother, Alfelio Barrera; sister-in-law, Lydia Barrera .
A special thank you to Dr. Peter Nguyen, Brandi, Shelby, Jodi, Heather, Sara and Sergio of New Century Hospice for their loving care of Joe and also to Jeremy and Eddie of Kindred Physical Therapy. Also a special thank you to Silvia of the Veterans Affair office for all her help and dedication.
A rosary will be recited on February 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a memorial service mass to follow at 1PM. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(1) entry
Deepest condolences and prayers for your family in behalf of Villa and Duron family
