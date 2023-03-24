Jose Luis Garcia
CUERO — Jose Luis Garcia, 62, of Cuero, TX went home to the Lord on March 15, 2023. He was born in Alice, TX to his father, the late Luis Garcia and his mother, Esperanza (Hope) Lucas, of Cuero, Tx on September 19, 1960.
Joe, as his family and friends called him, is preceded in death by his dad, Leroy Lucas, his sister Maria Castillo, and his great nephew Michael Sanchez, Jr.; as well as his father Luis Garcia.
He is survived by his mother, Esperanza Lucas, his little sisters and their spouses, Rosalinda and Samuel Carabajal of Victoria, Thelma and Brian Rogers of Cuero, Sandra Marvin Gamez of Tomball, TX, and Kayla (Pat) Hargrove. His children Erica (David) Gonzales, Jose Jr. (Gabby), George (Kimberley), and Adrian (Lachel), all of Victoria. His grandchildren Justine and Jonathon Gonzales, Gino, Mason, Matthew, Morgan, Adam, Adrian Jr., Lyla, Travis, and Breanna Garcia; his two great grandchildren Aiden and Carter; his nieces Angelina Mahan, Monica Sanchez, Brittany Franklin, Courtney Avitia and Krystal Rogers; his nephews Robert and Michael Sanchez, Devin Baugh, Triston Barefield Rogers, Michael Rogers, Brian Rogers II, Manuel Castillo, Jr., and Troy Pourner.
Joe loved to eat and cook, dance, listen to music, grow plants and his loved peppers. We all know Joe loved to do carpentry and he was pretty amazing at building things, and he loved to show off his work, especially the work he did for the Lord in his church, Outreach for Souls, in Cuero. Fishing was Joe’s passion and he would say nothing sounded as beautiful as hearing the sound of his reel click when he knew he had a fish on. Joe was a Momma’s boy and loved to get together and help Mom cook our holiday meals and his darn cherry pies.
Serving as pallbearers are Robert Sanchez, Devin Baugh, Triston Barefield Rogers, Manuel Castillo, Jr., Roland Canales, Joe Canales, Belinda Canales, and Brian Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Sanchez, Manuel Castillo, Bobby Sanchez, and Samuel Carabajal.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
