jose omar gonzales
REFUGIO — Jose Omar Gonzales, 83, passed away October 30, 2021. He was born March 7, 1938 in Refugio, Texas to the late Melquiades and Elida Gonzales. He is survived by his wife Elfa P. Gonzales of Refugio; sons Mike Omar Gonzales of New Braunfels and Matthew Gonzales of Austin; daughter Betty J. Guajardo of Corpus Christi; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
