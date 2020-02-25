JOSE ALBERTO LUIS REYES VICTORIA - Jose Alberto Luis Reyes, 31, passed away on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 after a courageous and steadfast battle with cancer. Jose's family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00am at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Jose was born November 5th, 1988 in Georgetown, Texas to Jose and Sally Reyes. He had been President and a member of the "Street Ridaz" since it's start in 2005. He was well known in the car scene. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2007 and received a technical degree from the Universal Technical Institute. He was a welder and car enthusiast. He loved working out at the gym. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson and friend. He will be greatly missed by all. Jose was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Luz and Amelia Perez. Jose is survived by his wife, Christina Reyes; his children, Gracin and Ambriah; parents, Jose and Sally Reyes; paternal grandparents, Manuel and Francesca Reyes; sisters, Priscilla Leach (Brice) and Stephanie Reyes; brother, Jesus Reyes; niece and nephews, Brayden, Ryleigh, Noah, Travis and Thomas; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and other loving family members and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
