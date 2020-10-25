JOSE V. GARZA
PORT LAVACA — Jose V. Garza, Sr., age 91, of Port Lavaca passed away surrounded by his family Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born January 7, 1929 in Papalote, Texas to the late Locario Garza and Simona V. Garza.
He is survived by his Daughters, Nelda Morales (Fernando) of Greenlake, Norma Castillo (Paul)of Port Lavaca, Irma Garza, Belinda Villarreal (Joe), and Melba Villarreal (Elias) all of Greenlake; Sons, Angel Luis Garza, Sr. (Frances) and Jose V. Garza Jr of Greenlake; Brother, Manuel V. Garza Sr of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by 19 Grandchildren, 50 Great-Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Adelina R. Garza; Sons, Jose Rene Ramirez and Daniel Garza; Granddaughter, Sarah Danielle Cabrera; Sisters, Rosa G. Navarro and Jesusa Estrada; Brothers, Elisiano V. Garza, Simon V. Garza, Nicholas V. Garza, Pedro V. Garza and his twin, Juan V. Garza.
Visitation will begin Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10am with a Chapel Service to begin at 11am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Seadrift Cemetery.
Pallbearers are, Jeffrey Morales, Louis Ruiz, Brandon Castillo, Angel Garza, Eric Garza, Carlos Cabrera III, Joe Villarreal and Christopher Cabrera. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Noel Morales, Marcus Estrada, Lionel Navarro and Travis Warden.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
