Jose Vela Talamantes
INEZ — Jose Vela Talamantes, 80, of Inez, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Visitation was held Monday, December 5, 2022 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home and a rosary was recited at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2pm at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory followed by the burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery with Military Honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council.
Jose was born on March 19, 1942 to the late Rafael Barrasa Talamantes and Ester Cavacos-Vela. Jose married Mary Ida Garza on September 2, 1967 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. In 1960 he was drafted and proudly served in the United States Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in January 1970. After his military service, he attended and graduated from Angelo State University and Texas Wesleyan University and received a degree in anesthesia. He dedicated 40 years of service at the University of Alabama Health System. He retired from UAB Callahan Eye Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
