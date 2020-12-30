Josefa Rodriguez
VICTORIA — Josefa Rodriguez, 80, of Victoria, Texas passed away on December 26, 2020. Josefa was born February 18, 1940 in McFaddin, Texas to Julian Flores and Julia Lopez. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows and is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Garcia (Richard) of Victoria, sons; Manuel Rodriguez (Merry) of Bay City, Louis Rodriguez (Kathy) of Victoria, sister, Rafaela Botello and brothers; Joe Flores and Julian Flores Jr and her beloved six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Pallbearers include Dalton Rodriguez, Brock Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Andrew Rodriguez, Benjamin Garcia, and Damian Hernandez. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 30th from 4 pm - 8 pm with a rosary recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday December 31st at 9 am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial to follow at McFaddin Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (14)
- Letter: Our nation and US Constitution were created as a nation of laws (10)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Victoria man was first in the state to become a certified peace officer (3)
- Guest column: Victoria’s medical assets (2)
- Nazareth Convent sells to St. Mary's Catholic Church (2)
- Parkway Port Lavaca finds permanent home in new building (2)
- More than a number: The people we lost to COVID-19 (2)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (6)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.