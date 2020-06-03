Gonzales, Josefina

JOSEFINA C. GONZALES VICTORIA - Josefina C. Gonzales, 88, passed away June 1, 2020. Visitation is Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church from 8-8:30 am with a rosary at 8:30am followed by Funeral Mass at 9am . Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries