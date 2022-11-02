Josefina M. Torres
GOLIAD — Josefina M. Torres went to be with the Lord October 26, 2022 at the age of 66. She was born in Mexico on September 28, 1956 to Pablo and Guadalupe Martinez.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, Goliad. Interment will follow at San Jacinto Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her mother Guadalupe Martinez and brother Gonzalo Martinez.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jose L. Torres Salazar; daughters Olivia Monjaras and Anna Torres; grandson Felix Monjaras; father Pablo Martinez; brothers Juan Martinez, Florentino Martinez, Ruben Martinez and Juan Pablo Martinez; sisters Soledad Martinez, Paula Villegas and Guadalupe Arreola.
Josefina was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved to sing and was active with her church, Immaculate Conception. She loved to cook and was a great caretaker. Anyone that knew her, knew her favorite color was red.
