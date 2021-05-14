Joseph Anthony Perez
VICTORIA — Joseph A. Perez went to be with the Lord May 9, 2021 at the age of 29. He was born July 1, 1991 in Victoria, Texas to Joseph T. and Pamela J. Perez.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Interment to follow with military honors at Resurrection Cemetery.
Joseph was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Eva M. Reed; Aunt Tammy M. Crawford; and maternal great grandparents Lilly May Myers, Glen A. Myers and Joshua Donald Farley. Paternal great grandparents Victoria & Julian Trevino; paternal great grandparents Pablo and Maria Perez
He is survived by his parents; sister Ashley N. (Chris) Rakowski; children; Connor A. and Tyler R. Rakowski, brothers Christian Michael Perez and Jean-Marcos Barnabas Perez, Honorary Sister Olivia C. Huerta (Johan), Paternal Grandparents Joe G. and Dorothy T. Perez, and Aunt Vikki M. Prieto (Isaac), special cousin Leonard Lira (Annette) and many other beloved biological and chosen family members.
Joseph, (Joey) our gentle giant as he was known as, was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, veteran, World of Warcraft Champion, avid bowler, paper boy for the Victoria Advocate, active community member, and an all-around caring human. His generosity in how he treated others reached around the world as he “adopted” each foreign exchange student that was hosted by his family, and promoted them to be a permanent member of his family. He was also an active member of the Carpenter’s Crew Youth Group at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen, for the duration of his high school days and into adulthood. In the spirit of service he was always willing to lend a hand and help. Even a task as menial and dull as a paper route, would be turned into an adventure for him and whoever had the privilege of working with him. Whether the person lived down the street or 100s of miles away. His presence made a great impact on many lives and his absence will be forever missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
