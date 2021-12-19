Joseph Arch Park, Jr
YORKTOWN — Joseph Arch “Joe” Park, Jr, was born on the 14th of June, 1937, in Yorktown to Joseph Arch, Sr. and Lorena May Jacob Park. He died in Yorktown on 31st Aug., 2021.
After graduating from Yorktown High School, Joe earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Southwest Texas State Teachers College, now called Texas State University; a Master of Education from the University of Texas at Austin; and a Master of Music also from the University of Texas. While attending the University of Texas, Joe was a member of the Longhorn Band.
Joe was certified as a Piano Technician by the American School of Piano Tuning, and was also recognized as a Colleague of the American Guild of Organists after passing their examinations.
Joe married Sheila Ann Lindblom on the 1st of May, 1982, in Kerrville, Texas. It was the first marriage for both. Joe and Sheila enjoyed musical and theatrical events and traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and England.
Joe worked as band director for the Marathon, Poteet, Mason and Ganado schools as well as other school districts. He also taught Choral and History at Mason.
After his retirement, he opened his Pipe Organ Service in Center Point where he built and repaired pipe organs. He also tuned pianos. Throughout the years, Joe served as mentor to young men who worked for him.
Being trained as a band director, Joe was able to play many instruments, but his greatest love was the pipe organ. He served as organist at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Bandera.
The last pipe organ Joe built was for Hosanna Lutheran Church in Kerrville. He established a recital series of two programs performed by nationally recognized recitalists at Hosanna Lutheran?a contemporary program in September and Bach’s Birthday Celebration in March.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by first cousins Clydelle Schroeder of Yorktown and Rayma Jean Hesseltine of Sinton, as well as many other cousins of varying degrees.
A graveside service will be held Dec. 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Cemetery in Yorktown. The service will be conducted by Delena Watson.
Memorials may be given to Bluebonnet Youth Ranch in Yoakum, Texas.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
