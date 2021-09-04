Joseph “Bert” Kenna

He is survived by his wife, Rita Hranitzky Kenna, and daughters Elizabeth Larue, Patricia Dickinson, Judith Larue and Marguerite Buster; 2 sisters and 4 grandchildren.
Bert was born in Bartibogue, New Brunswick, Canada on March 2, 1937. He grew up on a farm in rural Canada. After moving to the United States to attend the University of Notre Dame, he became a United States citizen in 1972.
While living in Austin for many years they retired to Yoakum.
Bert spent his life giving back to the community through his service in various community and church organizations. Bert worked with Catholic Life Insurance.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 6, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 7372 F.M. 531, in Sweet Home. Burial Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery.
As education was very important to Bert, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the scholarship fund with the Rotary Club of Yoakum, 1026 E Gonzales St, Yoakum, TX 77995
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.