Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr.
VICTORIA — Joseph Frank Bassano, Jr., 74 of Victoria, lovingly known to most as “Joe”, passed from this earth, Friday, September 24th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, Tuesday, September 28th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.
Joe was born January 21, 1947 in New York City, New York to the late Joseph Frank Bassano, Sr. and Marie Rosato Bassano. Joe married Kathryn M. Ippolito, June 25, 1971. They moved to the Victoria area in 1981. Joe owned and operated, “Terminix Pest Control” in Victoria, for over eight years. He was past president of the Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc, Texas Midcoast Chapter; a past member of the Crossroads Builders Association and a member of CCA Texas Midcoast Chapter. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, fishing in Port O’ Connor and hunting on his deer lease. He also loved visiting with his breakfast buddies in the morning at Ramsey’s. and caring for his cherished cat, Sabu. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Joe was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and worked with him.
Joe leaves to cherish his memory with his loving wife of over 50 years, Kathryn M. Bassano; his sons, Joseph F. Bassano, III and his wife, Kristal, Daniel Michael Bassano, and Anthony Vito Bassano and his wife, Meagan; sisters, Stephanie Bassano and Donna Simmons and her husband, Richard; loving grandchildren, Thomas Bassano, Michael Bassano, Shane Bassano, Drake DeLa Garza, and Reese Moyers; nephews, Rick Bassano and Timothy Bassano; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
