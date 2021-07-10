Joseph Howard Ammerman
Joseph Howard
Ammerman
GEORGETOWN — Joseph “Joe” Howard Ammerman was born to Homer Clark and Gracie Lorene Ammerman in Viola, Arkansas on September 6, 1932, and went home to be with his Lord on June 22, 2021.
In heaven, Joe joins his parents, daughter Lauren Ammerman Krenek, granddaughter Elissa Ammerman and sister Betty Ann Killebrew. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Ammerman, son Clay Ammerman (Erin), and two granddaughters, Shannon Roberson (Lance) and Katelyn Scolaro (Mark). Also surviving him are son-in-law, Frank Krenek (Nancy), and their blended family, Jennifer Barrett (Ryan), Frank Charles Krenek III (Shannon), Ellen Ash (Johann), Kenneth O’Meara (Kelsey) and Monica Axtell (Luke), including seven great-grandchildren.
For the entire obituary and memorial details, go to www.gabrielsfuneral.com

