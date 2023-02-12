Joseph “Jody” G. Staff
TELFERNER — Joseph “Jody” G. Staff, 82, of Telferner, passed away February 9, 2023. He was born August 17, 1940, in Victoria to Joseph S. Staff and Gracie Minatre Staff. Jody had a passion for building and restoring classic cars. He began his career working in the parts department at Stockbauer and Zeplin, and from there, he went on to work in the service department at various car dealerships. When he wasn’t working under the hood of a vehicle, Jody spent his leisure time relaxing on his porch accompanied by his family and friends, all the while trying to find room for another one of his beloved pets in his laps. Jody was a member of Telferner Methodist Church and was always willing to lend a helping hand or a kind word to anyone in need.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Hermes (Kenny); 7 grandchildren, Brandy Dunn (Eric), Misty Ellis (Jonathan), Jeremy Staff (Justin), Joshua Staff, Austin Pena (Bonnie), Kristen Hermes, Jacob Hermes; and 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Frank Brecka for all his love and support over the years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony “Andy” Staff, and his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 5 to 6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 6 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to Adopt-A-Pet or Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
