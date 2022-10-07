Joseph Marcos Meza
VICTORIA — Joseph Marcos Meza entered into rest on Monday, October 3, 2022 at the age of 46. He was born June 16, 1976 in Victoria, TX to the late David Meza and Odelia Aleman Collins. Joseph enjoyed basketball, fishing, and he loved his family.
Joseph is survived by his mother Odelia Aleman Collins and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Joseph is preceded in death by his grandparents Jose and Jovita Aleman, his uncle Roy Aleman, and his cousin Brandy Bauder.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX with a rosary to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
