JOSEPH D. MCGUILL REFUGIO - Joseph D McGuill, 90, a lifelong rancher and businessman in Refugio and Goliad counties, passed from this life on June 29, 2020. He was born Corpus Christi January 23, 1930 to Joseph Walter and Ellen Louise Barber McGuill. The youngest grandchild of William and Mary Lambert McGuill. He married Margaret Emmert in 1955, and they raised 9 children. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, he volunteered and served on numerous civic boards and held several public offices throughout his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Matthew Daniel McGuill, and daughter Virginia (Ginger) Roberts. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Margaret; Sons Andrew (Tina) of Goliad, John (Linda) of Bryan, Peter (Stacy) of College Station, and Philip (Valarie) McGuill of Victoria. Daughters JoBeth (Joel) Whitlow of Refugio, Helen Sparks of Austin, and Roselyn McGuill of Goliad. 17 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday July 2nd from 1-6:30 pm at Moore Funeral Home chapel, followed by a rosary at Mount Calvary Cemetery Cross at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday July 3 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio at 10:00 am.

