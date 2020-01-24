JOSEPH MICHAEL MONROE VICTORIA - Joseph Michael Monroe, 35, of Victoria passed away Friday January 10, 2020. He was born May 29, 1984 in Victoria. He his survived by his Father, Joe L. Monroe (Vickie), Sisters, Natalie Monroe (Jeff), Angel Hernandez (Josh), Stacee Carrizales (Fransisco), and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Esther Monroe, Maternal Grandparents, Reynaldo and Hortensia Fernandez, and Paternal Grandparents, Joe L and Delores Monroe. Joseph graduated from Memorial High School in 2002. In 2017 he received his certification in Diesel Mechanics from the Universal Technical Institute. He enjoyed his time working on cars, watching sports, going to concerts and spending time with his Family and Friends. Pallbearers are Adam Monroe, Eric Martinez, Luis Garay, Franklin Garza, Jason Villarreal and Patrick Wallace. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Fernandez Jr, Rudy Monroe, Ruben Monroe and Daniel Monroe. Visitation will be Tues., January 21 at 3-7pm at Heavens Gate Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A Mass will be held Wed., January 22 at Our Lady Of Sorows Catholic Church at 1pm. Burial will be followed at Resurrection Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Guest column: The world needs a decisive president (6)
- Letter: Choose life for the unborn (5)
- Victoria's City Council to hear update on safety project near H-E-B (3)
- Victoria County constable candidate failed to report former police chief's crimes (3)
- March for Life to attract hundreds of anti-abortion advocates (3)
- Long walks, Walrus Ice Cream, lots of love: Happy anniversary (2)
- Guest column: Does age bring competence? (2)
- Bloomington school board fires assistant superintendent (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
Online Poll
What is your favorite Cinderella character?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.