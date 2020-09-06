joseph orion linney
REFUGIO — Joseph Orion “Phil” or “J.O.” Linney, Jr. - 88, of Refugio, Texas, died September 2, 2020, at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm on September 9, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas. The Catholic rosary and vigil will follow at 7:00 pm. The graveside service is 10:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Refugio, Texas. Surviving are his children Anita “Twink” (John) Linney-Isaacson, of Dallas, Texas; Emerson (Kirie) Linney of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Virginia “Ginny” (Craig) Knoblock of Central City, Iowa. His 6 grandchildren: Alex, Katie, and Avery Knoblock; Emerson, Joseph, and John Linney. His brother Vincent “Bink” (Nan) Linney of Refugio, Texas, sister-in-law Edwina (Eddy) O’Farrell of Fort Dodge, Iowa and brother-in law Dr. Dallas Dalton of McAllen, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sula (Dawson) Linney, sister Anita-Marie (Linney) Dalton, brothers-in-law Thomas Dawson and Dennis O’Farrell, and his parents Joseph O. and Anita (Sommer) Linney. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews and good friends in Fort Dodge and Refugio.
Phil was born July 1, 1932 on the Salt Creek Ranch in Refugio, TX. He graduated from the Corpus Christi College-Academy in 1951. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. After serving as a flight engineer for C46 cargo planes, he was honorably discharged in 1954. While in San Antonio, he met and fell in love with Mary Sula Dawson. He and Mary Sula married in Iowa in 1957. They returned to Kingsville for 3 years where he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A & I. Phil and Mary Sula moved to Ft. Dodge, Iowa, to raise their family and stayed for nearly 50 years. Phil taught keyboarding, accounting, and business courses for over 30 years at Ft. Dodge Senior High School.
Phil was a devout Catholic, avid bicyclist, and runner. He was a loving, supportive, and dedicated husband, father, and brother. His highest priority was family. He sacrificed 35 years of Saturdays to work a part time job at Sears to save money for his children’s college education. He volunteered over the years for Habitat for Humanity and his church. His generous and giving nature will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Lady of Refuge Building Fund at 1008 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377, or Twin Rivers Habitat for Humanity in Ft. Dodge, Iowa at 118 N 12th St, Fort Dodge, IA 50501. The family would like to thank Phil’s friends and neighbors for encouraging him and showing him selfless love by many acts of kindness over the years. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334.
