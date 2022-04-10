Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr.
VICTORIA — Joseph Peyton Wyatt Jr., 80, died peacefully on April 4th after having spent the afternoon with his family at his bedside. He squeezed the hand of his wife and his two sons before going to sleep that afternoon and now we fully expect him to be drafting new policy as to why we haven’t expanded the lanes leading up to Saint Peter’s Gate.
Joe “Jo-Jo” Wyatt Jr. was born October 12, 1941, in Victoria County. He attended public schools in Placedo and graduated with honors from Bloomington High School in 1960. Wyatt attended Victoria College and the University of the Americas in Mexico before receiving his degree in government and finance from the University of Texas at Austin. During and after college, he worked as a roustabout and at Alcoa’s Point Comfort operations. Wyatt, an auditor by profession, also served four years in the Marine Corps Reserve component at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.
Wyatt devoted a major part of his adult life to public service.
In 1970, he was elected to the Texas House of Representatives and served in the Texas Legislature from 1971 to 1978. He was elected to the U. S. House of Representatives in 1978 and served in the 96th Congress from 1979 to 1981. In both legislative bodies, Wyatt established a record of accomplishment. During his tenure in the Texas Legislature, Wyatt served as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and as Chairman of the Legislative Property Tax Committee. He served as one of five House members on the Legislative Budget Board, one of the most influential of state legislative committees, and as a member of the Legislative Audit Committee. In 1976, Wyatt was named “Outstanding Young Man of the Year” by the Victoria Jaycees.
As a state legislator, Joe Wyatt Jr. successfully updated motor vehicle inspection and provided for proportionate retirement benefits for public employees - allowing public employees to combine years of service to establish eligibility. He also passed one of the biggest tax cuts in Texas history by exempting residential electrical service. He spoke and voted against the 1977 Appropriations bill saying, “I think we are spending too much!” He was Chairman of the Ways & Means and on the Legislative Budget Board at the time.
Joe helped create Matagorda Island and Port Lavaca Fishing Pier State Park. He helped bring the University of Houston campus to Victoria.
Throughout his legislative career, Joe Wyatt was an articulate spokesman for adequate highway and transportation programs to serve the needs of the people of Texas. He sponsored and supported constructive measures for state participation in highway, mass transportation, airport, and waterway programs.
Following his legislative service, he founded Joe Wyatt Communications and had a successful public interest and lobby career for many years. He was instrumental in having Formosa Plastics locate their facilities in Calhoun County. He loved the University of Texas and was a Life Member of Texas Exes and a great supporter of the Victoria County Texas Exes chapter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel Wright Wyatt and Joseph P. Wyatt, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Anne Ward Wyatt and two sons, William Ward Wyatt and Peyton Wright Wyatt. The boys, as instructed, attended and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin because “I’m not paying for my sons to go to A&M!” It is to be warned to all attending Aggies the Texas Fight song will be played.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Rosary will be at 9:30 AM on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow on the grounds.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Texas Scholarship Fund in Victoria and/or to wearehfc.org, “Bringing Light to Alzheimer’s” - Hilarity For Charity was founded by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen and some pretty great friends. HFC’s leadership has expanded to include professional staff, board of advisors, science advisors, care advisors, and more. Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr.
