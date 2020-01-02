JOSEPH TODD FLORES VICTORIA - Joseph Todd Flores, age 53, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019, at his home in Houston, TX. He was the husband of Frecia Todd. They shared 15 years together. He was born in Tecumseh, Michigan on October 8, 1966, he was the son of Marcelo Flores and Irma Pizana Flores. He was a graduate of Victoria High School and the Art Institute of Houston. Sgt. Joseph Flores served six years in the U.S. Army, earning numerous awards, including overseas service ribbon, expert marksmanship badge, aircraft crewman badge, driver and mechanic badge. He served two terms in Bosnia and one in Korea. After his honorable discharge, he continued several interests including art, screen printing, and his passion for sports. Joseph enjoyed living in his beloved city of Houston, TX where he could attend art galleries, sporting events, restaurants, and learning about his Mexican culture. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Julia Rodriguez, Juan and Carmen Pizana; uncle Modesto Rodriguez. He is survived by his spouse, Frecia Todd; daughter, London Bliss (Grant) Klug; son, Lenex (Jessica) Flores; grandchildren, Trent Klug, Isabella Klug, and Jayden Flores; parents, Marcelo (Elisa) Flores, Irma P. Flores; brother, James P. (Marsha) Flores; sisters, Jessica (Nick) Gonzalez, Julie (Noel) Resendez, Marcelinda (Chad) King; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 to 7 with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. Services will be on January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9 am with interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home.
