Joseph Ward Moore
CUERO — Joseph Ward Moore, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 26, 2022. Joe was born on April 23, 1938, in Victoria to the late Floyd and Ethel Keith Moore. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Edna. Joe graduated from Edna High School, then attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Corps of Cadets in 1957. Joe returned home to help his mother and later graduated from Lamar University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Doris Hoffman on November 30, 1968 and one of the highlights in his life was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Joe retired as a professional Engineer from Central Power and Light after 26 years. One of his many talents was being an avid craftsman and made beautiful furniture. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising cattle. He was a member and served on the board of the Cuero Sportsmen’s Club. He loved gardening, flowers, and fruit trees and was a proud member of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association. He had a great love for animals and rescued many dogs throughout the years. He is survived by his cousins, Lana Jenkins Stormont of Salt Lake City, Utah and Joyce Jenkins Jalufka of Victoria Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Doris Hoffmann Moore. Graveside services will be held at Alexander Cemetery at 2 pm on Monday, October 31, 2022. Pallbearers include Damon Crabtree, Randall Jacobs, Reagan Jacobs, Timmy Jacobs, Leroy Jalufka, and Mathis Sternadel. Honorary Pallbearers include Don Dieringer, John Hyde, Scott Murray, Jim Parker, Jerry Dreyer, Clay Witherspoon and R.A. Van Wormer. Memorial Contributions may be made to the ALS Association Texas Chapter or Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
