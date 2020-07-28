JOSEPH ZANDONATTI VICTORIA - Joseph D. Zandonatti went to be with the Lord July 23, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born September 22, 1940 in Victoria to the late Sylvio and Agnes Zandonatti. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 2:00 pm and funeral service at 2:30 at Grace Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring him as pallbearers will be Jeff Hahn, Joe Draghi, Andy Quen, Lance Zandonatti, Randall Zandonatti, and Shelley Gasch. He retired from the oil field business where he spent his career. Joseph was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with "his girls" and their families, enjoyed gardening, dancing, and traveling. He enjoyed making sausage and wine with friends and family. He was known as a Man's Man and was always helping others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Patricia Gasch and Delores Brunson and brothers Robert and Ronnie Zandonatti. He is survived by his children Tamarah (Richard) DeWolf, Kelli (Joe) Draghi, Sheila (Andy) Quen and Jeff (Tammy) Hahn; brother Sylvan "Jr." Zandonatti; sister Pauldine Neely; 8 grandchildren Justin DeWolf, Leah DeWolf, Olivia Draghi, Isabella Draghi, Rylie Quen, Luke Quen, Whitley Hahn and McKenzie Hahn; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
