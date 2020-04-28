JOSEPHINE CALZADA VICTORIA - Josephine Calzada went to be with the Lord April 16, 2020 at the age of 64. She was born August 27, 1955 to the late Luis and Rosa Ortiz Calzada. Visitation will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Santos Castellanos, Devon De La Santos, Joshua Ramirez, Ernesto Ramirez, and Larry Garza. Honorary pallbearers are Desirae Barraza, Daisy Ramirez and Danielle Barraza. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Gloria C. Garza and Victoria Calzada; brother Julian Calzada; nephew Juan Luis Rodriguez and nieces Norma Jean Garza and Patricia Shaefer. She is survived by her children Michelle (Casey) De Los Santos, Roxanne (Jessica) Castellanos Trevino, Isaac (Alisha) Chavez, Santos Castellanos and Robert (Brittney) Beattie; 18 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sisters Nancy C. Rodriguez, Lenora C. Dabbs, Rosa C. Garcia, Dolores C. Del Toro and Terri C. Serna; brothers Luis Calzada, Jr. and John Calzada and numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
