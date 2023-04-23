Josephine Caroline Muhlstein
VICTORIA — Josephine Caroline Mareth Muhlstein of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born September 18, 1937 to William and Ida Hollub Mareth in Inez, Texas.
Josephine is survived by her husband of 62 years, Leon Muhlstein and her two daughters, Patty McGehee (Randy) and Kathy Dillard (Tommy). She will be forever loved by her six grandchildren, Allison McGehee, Grant McGehee (Ashton), Luke McGehee, Coy Dillard (Savannah), Cade Dillard and Cooper Dillard; and 3 great-grandsons, Dawson and Rhett McGehee and Beckett Dillard. She will be forever adored by her baby brothers, Jim Mareth and Jerry Mareth (Lynn) and by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ida Mareth and sister-in-law, Marian Mareth.
After retirement from Dupont, Josephine loved life by traveling, playing cards and dominoes, quilting, baking, and dancing but what she loved most was attending her grandchildren’s events. She was a proud member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church where she formerly served on church council, as church treasurer, and sang in the church choir. While dedicating numerous years to Detar Hospital Volunteers, Josephine served as treasurer and loved working in the gift shop with her dear friend, Edna.
The family will forever be grateful to the staff at Silver Serenity and Hospice of South Texas.
Visitation will be on April 24, 2023 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 1:00 pm followed by service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be grandchildren: Allison McGehee, Grant McGehee, Luke McGehee, Coy Dillard, Cade Dillard and Cooper Dillard. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy McGehee, Tommy Dillard, Dennis Muhlstein, Jerry Mareth and Jim Mareth.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to Hospice of South Texas and Genie Fuhrman Legacy Music Scholarship.

