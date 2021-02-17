Josephine Cruz Casarez
VICTORIA — Josephine Cruz Casarez, 75, lovingly known to most as “Josie”, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, February 12th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, February 18th at Grace Funeral Home in Victoria from 6PM to 8PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7PM. Funeral Mass will be at 1PM, Friday, February 19th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
A native of Victoria, Josephine was born September 9, 1945 to the late Francisco and Cecilia Cruz Casarez. After graduating from Victoria High School, Josie began working as a cashier at the lunch counter for Walgreens at the Town Plaza Mall. During her career with Walgreens she advanced to bookkeeper for the drug store and served with them for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. Josie enjoyed her time serving the Victoria community. After her son joined the Marines, Josie became very active with the Women’s Marine Corp Auxillary League in Victoria. Spending time with other families who also had family members serving our country brought her peace. She was also an active member at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Josie always enjoyed family time; her grandchildren brought her great joy. Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Cecilia Casarez; and her brother, Ambrosio Casarez.
Josie is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Casarez; her daughter, Rose Ann Buentello and her husband, Patrick; sister, Cecilia Garza; and her three adoring grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Buentello, Alyssa Alexandra Buentello and Matthew Braden Buentello; along with several other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
