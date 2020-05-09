JOSEPHINE RUIZ DE LA GARZA ROCKPORT - Josephine Ruiz De La Garza, 85, of Rockport, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born July 22, 1934 in Inez, Texas to the late Pablo and Felicita De Leon Ruiz. Our dear mother is survived by daughters, Esther De La Garza-Salazar (John, deceased) of Houston, San Juana De La Garza of Rockport, Sylvia Tellez (Jose, Sr. deceased) of Pasadena, and Patricia Martinez (Rudy) of Sugar Land. twin brother Joe Ruiz of Spring Valley, CA and Felix Ruiz of LaPorte, Texas. Our dear grandmother leaves 13 beautiful grandchildren. Our dear great-grandmother leaves 25 precious great-grandchildren. We love you. She was preceded in death by her husband Vicente De La Garza, Sr.; sons Thomas De La Garza, Vicente De La Garza, Jr.; grandchildren Patricia Esther De La Garza Lopez, Jose Tellez, Jr.; brother Tomas Ruiz; sisters Ramona Hernandez, Victoria Molina and Luisa Gutierrez. Josie loved to dance cumbias and wapangos. Music brought her great joy. Her refried beans were the best. She possessed an inner strength. We miss you. Your flight is swift, but effortless. The Light, The Joy, The Love. You are now at peace as you journey home. You are now free. Your mommy awaits her little girl with love and open arms. Pallbearers are Carlos De La Garza Salazar, Francisco De La Garza, Christopher J. De La Garza, Oscar Tellez, Jose Martinez, Gerzon Paz. Honorary Pallbearers: Curtis James De La Garza and Isaiah Pena. Services are being arranged by All Faith Cremation and Funeral Service in Ingleside. On Monday, a short viewing will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, at 8:00am. A Holy Rosary will be conducted in Josie's honor at 9:00am with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am. A committal service will be held at De La Garza Cemetery immediately following Mass.
