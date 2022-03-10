Josephine F. Cook
VICTORIA — Our loving mother, Josephine Friedaricka Groth Cook of Victoria, TX passed peacefully from her earthly body on March 2, 2022 surrounded by angels waiting to escort her beautiful soul to her eternal home in Heaven. She was Mama, Sister, Meme, Grandma Cookie, Auntie Jo , and to her many friends “Jo”.
Josephine was born in Victoria TX on April 29, 1926 to the late County Commissioner August W. Groth and Bessie Stafford Groth of Inez, TX. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughters Frieda Miller (Arlen), Patsy Whitaker (Jimmy) and Janet Elizondo (David); grandchildren Arlen Miller, Jr. (Sherri), Darren Miller (Laura) and Patrick W. Johnston (Stefani); great grandchildren Ashleigh Post (Travis), Matthew Miller (Sebbie), Raylee Johnston and Robyn Johnston; Meagan Oehlke (Patrick), Erin Pahmiyer (Ryan), Shannon Frick (Brandon); 9 great great grandchildren; extended family: Myke Whitaker, Valerie, Skylar, Makalyn and Makenzie Singh; Brandy Lee and Frank Eschenburg, Jr.; numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Josephine is preceded in death by husbands Welton Watson, James Maxey and Gwin Cook; parents; brother Charles Stafford Clayton; sisters Joy Christian and brother-in-law Melvin Christian, Bernice Hajek, brother-in-law Jerry Hajek, nephew August Glenn Christian, and her beloved chihuahua, Dolly.
Pallbearers are Arlen Miller, Jr., Darren Miller, Patrick Johnston, Garrett Egg, Matthew Miller and Travis Post. Honorary pallbearers are Arlen Miller, David Elizondo, Janie Santillana, Dr. Meyer, nurses and staff at Hospice of South TX, Father Patrick and Father Albert.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9:00 until 10:00 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria TX 77904, with the funeral service to begin immediately after at 10:00. Pastor La will officiate. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Josephine blessed all those she met and will be sorely missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church or donors choice.
