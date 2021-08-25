Josephine Hilscher
VICTORIA — Josephine Hilscher passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the age of 76. She was born in Hallettsville, Texas on October 24, 1944 to the late Adolph and Annie (Janca) Janak. She graduated from Hallettsville High School, attended Beauty College in Victoria, Texas and became a licensed beautician. After beauty college, she met and married Anton Hilscher on January 9, 1965 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth, Texas. She was a loving wife and mother who was always ready to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her husband, Anton Hilscher; son, Allen (Danielle) Hilscher of Victoria; daughter, Karen Hilscher (Daniel Salazar) of Victoria; two grandchildren, Nicholas Hilscher and Autumn Hilscher; sister, Willie Mae Hermes of Hallettsville; and sister-in-law, Rose Janak of Hallettsville, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Micek of Victoria, her brothers, Edward Janak , Victor Janak and infant brother, Adolph Janak Jr. of Hallettsville, brothers-in-law Johnnie Micek of
Victoria, Herbert Hermes Sr. of Hallettsville, and sister-in-law Bettye Janak of Hallettsville.
Graveside service and inurnment will be Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Resurrection Cemetery with Deacon Steve Borowicz, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit
www.gracefuneralhome.net.

