Josephine Janak
YOAKUM — Josephine Francis Janak, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born October 4, 1931 in Ganado to the late Otto and Sophie (Sablatura) Matus.
There are those who bring light and love into the world and even after they are gone, their light and love remains. Josephine was spunky, friendly, and fun-loving. She enjoyed family and friends. She loved to travel, play bingo, polka dancing, dominoes and video games on her iPad. She loved our Lord and her faith carried her through life’s difficulties. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Survivors are her daughters, Susan Porter and husband Wilson and Kathy Peoples; sons, Stephen Peoples, Christopher Peoples and Timothy Peoples and wife Becky; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Genevieve Buenger; brother Johnny Matus and wife Betty and sisters in-law, Patty Matus and Mary Lue Matus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Veronica Peoples; brothers, Jerome Matus, Eugene Matus and Sonny Matus; grandson, Jeromy Belin.
Funeral Service to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
