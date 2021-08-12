Josephine “Josie”
Gonzales-Taylor
VICTORIA — Josephine “Josie” Gonzales-Taylor, 62, of Victoria, died Monday, August 2, 2021.
Mrs. Taylor was born November 8, 1958, in Skidmore, Texas.
She was a graduate of Maplewood Comp High School, class of 76.
She married Jim Taylor on January 1, 2012, in Nashville, TN. and had worked for B & L Storage in Madison, TN. for 25 years.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Taylor of Victoria, TX., Tina Hesson, her Mother of Madison, TN., Robert Deakins, her son of Goodlettsville, TN., Jessica Taylor, her daughter of Nashville, TN., Heather Forbes, her daughter of Indianapolis, IN..
Three grandchildren, Malachi, Zach and Ryan, and 2 siblings.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

