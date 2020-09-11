Josephine “Josie” Vivero
VICTORIA — Josephine “Josie” Vivero, 80, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 in Victoria, Texas. As to honor her wishes no services will be held.
Josie is survived by her husband, Robert Vivero, Sr.; her children, Bobby (Beatrice) Vivero and Randy Vivero; grandchildren, Andrew Vivero and Ileana Vivero; and great-granddaughter, Ariana Castaneda. She leaves her family and friends with wonderful loving memories.
Josie passionately worked as a waitress for Siesta for 32 years making lifetime family and friends. She enjoyed watching the Astros (winning or losing), crafting, and owls. She was also an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Her giving heart will forever be missed.
