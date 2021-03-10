Josephine Licon Reyes
VICTORIA — Josephine Licon Reyes, 90 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2021. She was born on November 14, 1930 in McFadden, Tx. to the late Anastacio Licon and Antonia Cavazos. Josephine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt and sister. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Gloria Olguin Leal of Houston and Patricia Reyes Cantu of Victoria; sisters Julia Soto, Lucia Licon and brother, Anastacio Licon Jr. all of Victoria; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Rogelio, Juan Licon; sister, Magdalena Suniga. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm with a Memorial Service at 6 pm at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 412 N. Main St. Victoria Tx. Funeral Service will be held at 10 am Friday, March 12, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the Direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home (361) 573-2777.
