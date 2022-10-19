Josephine Perez
ALVIN, FORMERLY OF PORT LAVACA — Josephine Perez, surrounded by her loving children, went to be with the Lord October 15, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born October 21, 1946 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Pete Vargas, Sr. and Juanita Cavazos Vargas.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with a funeral service at 1:00 pm at New Beginnings Church, 301 Alcoa Drive, Port Lavaca. Interment will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Jesse Vargas.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Robert Perez; children Misty (John Amador) Navarro, Raquel (Terrence) Hewitt, Rhonda Navarro, Chris Navarro and Sean (Olivia Williams) Navarro; brothers Pete Vargas, Jr., Felix Vargas, Tony (Valeo) Vargas, Johnny (Sylvia) Vargas and Seferino Vargas; sisters Pauline Garza, Diana Lucas and Mary Jane Vargas; grandchildren Melissa (Martin) Hysquierdo, Justin DeLeon, Allysha (Jacob) Hewitt, Tyler (Wendy) Hewitt, Autumn Cates, Christopher Navarro, Keilan Navarro, Sayler Navarro, Eric (Marisa) Navarro and Calvin (Saydi) Navarro and her great grandchildren Tyson Hewitt, Victoria Hewitt, Nyla Cates, Luke Rosepiler, Mila Rosepiler, Lynleigh Navarro and Parker Navarro.
Josephine was a loving wife, mother, sister, Nanny and Gran Gran. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was currently employed at All Little Things Count-Adult Day Hab where she had worked since 2006. Her clients and co-workers truly admired her and she loved all of them as well. She had served on the City Council in Port Lavaca from April 2001 until May 2004. She worked at Memorial Medical Hospital for 33 years. She loved watching the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. She was a devoted christian and loved her Lord and Savior. She loved spending time with her family.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.
