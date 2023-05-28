Josephine R.
Schoenherr
VICTORIA — Josephine R. Schoenherr, 88, of Victoria passed away suddenly on May 20, 2023, after celebrating with family and friends at her youngest grandson’s wedding. She was born on October 10, 1934 in Palacios, TX to Walter P. and Toni Roach. Jo loved being with her family. When she was not spending time with her family, you could find her shopping or traveling with her husband. She was a devout catholic and made her faith a priority in her life. Jo was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. In 1974, she along with her husband John, received the Archbishop Francis J. Furey Award.
She is survived by her devoted daughters, Joni Harrison (John), Jackie Porter (Marty), Julie Williams (Rob) all of Victoria; and Johnna Grinstead (Rick) of The Woodlands; sisters, JoAnn Asiala, Dorothy Ogden, Vera Munro, Billie Rogers, and grandchildren, John Harrison (Jordan), Jordan Harrison (Heather), Trey Porter (Shanna), Tyler Porter (Mary), Kelsey Jan (Newt), Drs. Ryan Williams (Paige), Denny Williams (Jess), Ricky Grinstead, Adam Grinstead (Nancy) and Morgan Grinstead; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 63 years, John P. Schoenherr; parents; and siblings, Walter Roach, Delores Holloway and Fred Roach.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 9-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral followed by rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating. Jo will be laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory School or Cathedral or Texas Children’s Hospital.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.