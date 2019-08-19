JOSEPHINE T. MARTINEZ CUERO - Josephine T. Martinez, 78, of Cuero passed away August 17, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 5 to 7 pm at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:30 AM, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
