Josephine Tristan
VICTORIA — Josephine “Fina” Rodriguez Tristan, age 84 of Victoria passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born August 8, 1937, in Harlingen, TX to the late Pedro and Hilaria Garcia Rodriguez. She was known as “Mama Fina” and “Momo Fina” by her grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed being a housewife and cooking for her family. She supported her children and grandchildren in all of their extracurricular activities as they were her pride and joy.
Josephine married the love of her life, Paul Tristan, on February 4, 1961. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage with 5 children.
She is survived by daughters, Suzanne Jimenez (Richard) of Victoria, Yolanda Rodriguez of Victoria, Martha Vasquez of Corpus Christi, and Becky Mattocks (Keith) of Victoria, and son, Richard Tristan (Carol) of Victoria; sister Emma Robles (Albert) of Victoria and brother, Pete Rodriguez (Delia) of Houston, along with numerous loving nieces, nephews, and family members.
She is also survived by her grandsons, Marc Ordonez (Arianna), Joshua Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez, Eric Ordonez (Rebecca), Christopher Tristan, Brandon Tristan and Joseph Mattocks, granddaughter, Madeline Mattocks and great grandchildren Braedyn Ordonez, Cameron Ordonez, Jocelyn Vasquez and one on the way, Josie Grace Turner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Tristan, and brothers, Aristeo Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 8:15 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9am. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marc Ordonez, Joshua Vasquez, Matthew Vasquez, Eric Ordonez, Christopher Tristan and Joe “Bebo” Perez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Tristan, Madeline Mattocks, Joseph Mattocks, Carol Tristan, Keith Mattocks, Richard Jimenez, Carrie Perez, and Veronica Cuellar.
Special thanks to Dr. Meyer, Kimberly Perez RN, Amy Hudson RN, Merideth Martin RN, and the Hospice of South Texas staff.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
