JOSHUA GUADALUPE DE LOS SANTOS VICTORIA - Joshua G. De Los Santos, 25, passed away May 20, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Josh's life will follow at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel (with 50 people allowed).

