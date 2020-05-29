JOSHUA DE LOS SANTOS VICTORIA - Joshua Guadalupe De Los Santos, 25, passed away May 20, 2020. Josh was born December 13, 1994 in Victoria, TX to Guadalupe De Los Santos III and Judith Harrison Trask. Josh is survived by his father, Lupe De Los Santos III; mother, Judy Trask (Russell); sisters, Ashlyn G. De Los Santos, Jaclyn M De La Garza (Andre); grandmother, Mary O. De Los Santos; uncle, John A. Harrison (Joni); aunts, Saundra Delgado (Jesse), Mary Catherine Balch (John) and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Guadalupe De Los Santos Jr. and grandparents, Mildred and Albert Harrison Jr. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 9-10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A celebration of Josh's life will follow at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel (with 50 people allowed). Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

