Josie Brown
VICTORIA — Josie Cisneros Brown of Victoria Tx. gained her wings to join the love of her life for the past 65 years Pat Brown Sr. On Wednesday January 20, 2021. She was born September 27, 1931 in Inez Tx. To the late Jose Cisneros and the late Blasa Briones Cisneros. Her greatest time was when she was with her family cooking and celebrating the holidays. She loved baking, sewing, and working on her flower garden. She was a member of our Lady of Sorrows and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was also a Guadalupana an Crusillista. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Edward Brown Sr, daughter Blasita Brown, grandson Edward Brown Jr. Great grandson Gabriel Perez and son in law Ernest Perez Sr. Sister Hortensia Gonzales and brothers Lalo and Domingo Cisneros. Josie is survived by son Patrick Brown Jr. (Josephine) and daughters Mary Jane Perez, Yolanda Arredondo, and Elsa Aguilar (Frank) she also leaves behind 19 grandchildren 31 Great grandchildren and 6 great- great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Ralph Cisneros and four sisters, Regina Vargas, Benita Lara, Rosie Luna, and Guadalupe Gutierrez. Pallbearers are Ernest Perez Jr. Joe Louis Hernandez, Patrick Brown lll, Eugene Hernandez lll, Corey Brown and Cody Brown. Honorary pallbearer is son in law Frank Aguilar. Visitation is Thursday January 28, 2021 from 5-8 pm with rosary at 7 pm. At Angel Lucy’s funeral home. Funeral mass will be Friday January 29, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows with Burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
