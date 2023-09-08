Josslyn Marie Reha
VICTORIA — Josslyn Marie Reha, 68, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 4, 2023. She was born May 28, 1955, in Ezzell, Texas to the late Elroy Lee and Pearl Rose (Evans) Martin.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2023, with a rosary to follow at 7:00 PM, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria. Chapel services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Grace Funeral Home, with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery in Ezzell with a reception to follow at the hall at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Burnett, Morgan Martin, Mason Reha, Jimmy Craig, Jacob Burnett and Christopher Burnett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gerald Martin, and a sister, Faye Bullard.
Josslyn is survived by her three sons, Jerry Lee Martin, Andy Armine Reha, Jr. and Jason Paul Reha, and wife Patsy; her daughter, Jacquelyn Marie Burnett, and husband Tony; two brothers, Douglas Martin, and wife Diane, and Buster Martin; two sisters, Debbie Valis and Elrose McQueen; ten grandchildren, Lynlea, Blake, Shelby, Jamie, Jacob, Morgan, Chris, Brittany, Mallory, and Mason, 14 great grandchildren; ex-husband, Andy Armine, Reha, Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Josslyn grew up in Victoria and attended Our Lady of Victoria School and Victoria High School. She was a bookkeeper for New Distributing for many years. She was a hard working and was always early everywhere she went. She was a fighter and a cancer survivor. She loved John Wayne and Willie Nelson. Nothing compared to the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great grands.
If desired, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Twin Pines North, DETAR Cancer Center, especially Dr. Jafri, and PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria for their special care and kindness.
