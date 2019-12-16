JOY A. FRYOU PORT O'CONNOR - Joy A. Fryou went to be with the Lord December 13, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born March 24, 1938 in Port O'Connor to the late Calvin and Stella Lewis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Martin Lewis. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles L. Fryou; daughter Tracie Williams and husband John Wesley; son Brian Moore and wife Christi; step daughter Charlene Fryou; grandchildren Jessica Martinez and husband O.J., Ty Williams and wife Cori, Jay Williams and wife Amanda, Christian Moore and wife Haley, Braden Moore, Jack Moore and Erin Paone; step grandchildren Valentina Fryou, Noah Fryou and William Fryou and great grandchildren Alice Williams, Cameron Williams and Evan Williams. The family will have private services at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Joy's honor to warriorsweekend.org. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
