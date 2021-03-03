Joy Dell Hempel
VICTORIA — Joy Dell Hempel, 79, passed away February 27, 2021. Joy was born March 18, 1941 in Swiss Alp, TX to the late Adela Thuemler and Joseph Niesner. She was raised on a dairy farm, she attended school in Schulenburg, TX, and married the love of her life, Alfred, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warda, TX in 1959. Joy worked at First Baptist Day Care Center for 28 years and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Joy loved and adored her family first and foremost and her absence will truly be felt by all who knew her.
Joy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alfred Vernon Hempel; children, Donnie D. Hempel (Lisa) of Victoria, Phyllis A. Quinney (Lonnie) of Victoria, Roger W. Hempel (Leanne) of Inez; sisters, Jeanette Guentert of Hunt, Carolyn Smrkovsky of Schulenburg, Terry Mulholland of Weimer; brothers, David Niesner of Weimer, Sam Niesner of Schulenburg, Jack Niesner of Schulenburg; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Georgie Mae Koopmann, and great-grandson Peyton Hempel.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 9-10 AM at Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be at 10 AM with burial to immediately follow at Wood-Hi Cemetery.
Pallbearers are her grandsons Travis and Trey Hempel, Taylor Quinney, Michael Correll, Caden Hempel and great-nephew Dylan Hempel.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters Kasey Correll, Laney Hempel, Morgyn and Falyn Hempel, Ashlynn Quinney and Leah Hempel.
“So you have pain now; but I will see you again and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you”. John 16:22
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.
The family would like to express our appreciation for the comfort and care she received by the Citizens Medical Center staff and ICU nurses.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
