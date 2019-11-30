Machost, Joy

JOY LYNN MACHOST YORKTOWN - Joy Machost, 77, of Yorktown passed away Nov. 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 30, 1941 in Galveston, TX to the late Arthur and Ester Walker Hunter. She is survived by her sons Andy (Lynda) Spell and Darrell (Terri) Spell. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sister Martha Heath, brother Jerry Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews. Joy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland Machost, daughter Lisa Dudterstadt, brother Dennis Hunter, sister Sue Cervantes. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 2 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Yorktown Ems, or Donor's Choice. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.