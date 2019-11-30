JOY LYNN MACHOST YORKTOWN - Joy Machost, 77, of Yorktown passed away Nov. 29, 2019. She was born Nov. 30, 1941 in Galveston, TX to the late Arthur and Ester Walker Hunter. She is survived by her sons Andy (Lynda) Spell and Darrell (Terri) Spell. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sister Martha Heath, brother Jerry Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews. Joy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland Machost, daughter Lisa Dudterstadt, brother Dennis Hunter, sister Sue Cervantes. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 2 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Yorktown Ems, or Donor's Choice. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown 361-564-2900
